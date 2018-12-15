Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. --
A pedestrian was struck on North Alston Avenue near Eva Street around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Tommy Chance of Durham.

Chance was struck by a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.

Video surveillance shows the driver of that car, Derek Lee Underwood, 32, of Durham, stopped briefly after hitting Chance but then continued on North Alston Avenue.

Police said Underwood returned to the scene hours later in a different vehicle and stated he thought he hit a deer.

Chance was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredhit and runDurham
Top Stories
Lumberton police officer fatally struck while investigating crash
2 people shot on Liberty Street in Durham
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
Largest known diamond in North America found
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
2 displaced after Garner duplex fire
Driver slaps man after nearly running him over
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Show More
Cary-based group makes Christmas wish come true for family fighting cancer
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sanford shooting
Wake Forest wins third straight state title in dramatic fashion
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
2 Wake Co. men charged with sex crimes against boy, 14, they met online
More News