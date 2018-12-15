Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in Durham

A pedestrian was struck on North Alston Avenue near Eva Street around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Tommy Chance of Durham.Chance was struck by a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.Video surveillance shows the driver of that car, Derek Lee Underwood, 32, of Durham, stopped briefly after hitting Chance but then continued on North Alston Avenue.Police said Underwood returned to the scene hours later in a different vehicle and stated he thought he hit a deer.Chance was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.