Pedestrian struck, killed after being hit by vehicle along I-40 in Raleigh, investigation underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-40 westbound on Sunday night.
The incident happening along I-40 westbound just east of South Saunders St. just before 9 p.m.
Officers closed I-40 westbound down to one lane while the investigation is underway. The investigation is believed to take another three to four hours.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
