Pedestrian struck, killed after being hit by vehicle on I-40 in Raleigh, investigation underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-40 westbound on Sunday night.The incident happening along I-40 westbound just east of South Saunders St. just before 9 p.m.Officers closed I-40 westbound down to one lane while the investigation is underway. The investigation is believed to take another three to four hours.The victim's name has not been released at this time.