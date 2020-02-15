Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. on Raeford Road near Skibo Road. On arrival, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released until the family has been notified.

The driver remained on scene.

Fayetteville police have closed the westbound lanes of Raeford Road between Skibo Road and Revere Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1807 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
