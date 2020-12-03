Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Fayetteville VA Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Wednesday night along Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville Police said the incident happened sometime around 8:45 p.m. along the 2300 block of Ramsey Street in front of the Fayetteville VA Medical Center.
Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.
This is a developing tory, stay with ABC11 for more details.
