pedestrian killed

Man dies after being struck by car in Raleigh crosswalk, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a crosswalk Monday evening.

It happened right before 5:30 o.m. on Gorman Street near the Avent Ferry Road intersection.

Police found a man who had been struck in the crosswalk.

The male victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
