Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle before race in Avery County

LINVILLE, N.C. -- Multiple people were hit Thursday evening by a vehicle before the start of a race in Avery County.
According to Grandfather Mountain Communications, the incident happened where highway 221 and 105 cross in Linville.
The race also known as "The Bear Race" is a part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. It is a 5-mile race from downtown Linville to the Mile High Swinging Bridge atop.
Officials say approximately 900 people were signed up for the race.
The race has been cancelled.
There is no more information at this time.
