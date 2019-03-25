Uncategorized

Pediatricians, heart association call for regulations on sugary drinks

By DR. JAMIE FELZER
Two of the nation's most prominent health organizations issued a joint policy statement on Monday endorsing widespread public health regulations to help reduce the amount of sugary drinks that kids consume.

The statement, issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and American Heart Association (AHA), will be published in the April issue of Pediatrics. It calls for additional taxes across the country on sugary beverages and limits on marketing of these drinks to children, as well as making drinks like water and milk the default beverages on children's menu and ensuring access to healthy foods through federal nutrition assistance programs.

"As a nation we have to say 'no' to the onslaught of marketing of sugary drinks to our children," said Rachel K. Johnson, professor emeritus of nutrition at the University of Vermont and former chair of the AHA's nutrition committee, in a statement. "We know what works to protect kids' health and it's time we put effective policies in place that bring down rates of sugary drink consumption just like we've done with tobacco."

Muth recommended three ways parents can help:

Starting at a young age, make water and milk the only available drinks for your kids. Eliminate sugary drinks at home, if possible, and give kids a fun, refillable water bottle that they can carry with them wherever they go. Parents should be role models by not consuming sugary drinks themselves.

Teach kids that water and milk are the norm, even when going out to eat.

Starting at around 7 or 8 years old, kids can start to recognize marketing tactics. Parents should talk to their children about these strategies that companies use to make them buy more drinks.

Jamie Felzer, MD, MPH, is an internal medicine resident from Scripps Clinic in San Diego, California, who is working with the ABC News Medical Unit.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorizedabc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Cary Barnes & Noble shooter also had explosive device, warrants state
Live: Trial begins for Wake County man accused of killing 3 neighbors
1 shot during dispute over seating in AMC at Concord Mills Mall
$6,000 worth of lingerie stolen from Charlotte-area Victoria's Secret
Sheriff: Juvenile charged after shooting death of infant
Wilson police investigating after 63-year-old man shot, killed in yard
Drugs, mobile phones delivered to UK prison inside dead rats
Show More
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Poisonous toads infest suburban Florida neighborhood
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
More TOP STORIES News