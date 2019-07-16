Peeping Tom suspect turns himself in after surveillance pictures from Raleigh home were posted to Facebook

The "very disturbing" crime happened in the Wood Spring neighborhood in North Raleigh on July 6.
Wake County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Robertson, 35, turned himself in Tuesday morning, as a result of the media exposure of the case.
Investigators said Robertson peered into a home while a mother and her daughter were inside. He had a pair of binoculars with him in the surveillance video.
"It's very odd behavior," Major Scott Ikerd said. "It's not something we usually see."
During a Tuesday news conference, Wake County Sheriff's Office said no other victims have come forward.
Robertson seemed surprised Tuesday when ABC11 visited his home. When asked whether he did what he's being charged with, he referred us to his attorney.
Robertson lives just four minutes away from where the incident happened.
Wood Spring residents are relieved a suspect has been identified but concerned that he lives close by.
"Now we have to change our routine around the house," Ryan Mish said. "Just thinking about somebody possible being in the back watching us."
Connie Mish said she would no longer "stand naked in front of the bathroom window anymore."
Robertson posted a $2,000 bond and will appear in court next month.
The investigation into Robertson is ongoing. Authorities have seized his computer.