Pennsylvania Department of State certifies presidential election results, Biden wins

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- The Pennsylvania Department of State certified the results of the November 3 election for president and vice president Tuesday, which declared Joe Biden the winner.This followed the certifications of the presidential vote submitted by all of the state's 67 counties late Monday."We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter's vote is counted safely and securely. The county election officials and the poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid challenging circumstances, so that every eligible voter's voice could be heard," Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.As required by federal law, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States."Today's certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters," said Gov. Wolf.The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals:The Biden Campaign released the following statement from Biden for President Senior Advisor Bob Bauer:"It's readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly. Trump did everything he could to disenfranchise voters and stop the results from being certified in Pennsylvania, including filing over 15 unsuccessful lawsuits-most recently producing one of the more embarrassing courtroom performances of all time, with the judge in the case ruling that their arguments were 'without merit' and 'unsupported by evidence.' Trump did not succeed in Pennsylvania and he will not succeed anywhere else. Trump's lawsuits will continue to fail, as they have in over 30 cases since election day, states will continue to certify their results, and Joe Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20, 2021."