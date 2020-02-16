animal cruelty

Malnourished dog almost put to sleep making miraculous recovery; charges pending against owner

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Moca, a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix, is lucky to be alive thanks to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Officials say Moca was brought to their wellness clinic by his owners to be put down around January 30, 2020.

The dog was motionless and had a horrible smell, officials said. Moca had extreme matting on his face, limbs and tail, his nails were overgrown and he had both urine and fecal scalding.

"Moca was in such poor condition that our medical staff commented that an animal had never come into our care smelling so badly but that was still alive," the PSPCA said.

But further examination revealed that Moca was starving and was ultimately being neglected by his owner, the PSPCA said.

Instead of being put to sleep, vet staff jumped into action and rushed him to an animal hospital. Two weeks later, he's made an miraculous recovery.

Moca will soon be up for adoption.

The PSPCA said charges are pending against Moca's owners.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can help

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniaanimal crueltydogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Pit bull found in backpack with dumbbells off NC fishing pier
20 dogs rescued in Orange County find new homes
'Largest shark fin seizure ever:' $1M worth of product found at US airport
Puppy starves to death after men abandon it in apartment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News