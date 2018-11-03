Uber driver from Pennsylvania charged with raping passenger

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber driver from Lansdale charged with raping passenger. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5pm on November 2, 2018.

LANSDALE, Pa. --
An Uber driver from Lansdale, Montgomery County, has been charged with raping a passenger while she was unconscious.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 26-year-old Ahmed Elgaafary picked up his alleged victim at the Valley Forge Casino around 2:20 a.m.


The incident happened on February 10, 2018, but Elgaafary was arrested on Wednesday.

Elgaafary is accused of assaulting the woman sometime before he dropped her off at a home in Chester County, according to investigators.

He is charged with one count of Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault and Indecent Assault.

In a statement, Uber said:

"What's been reported is appalling. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app."

Uber officials also say the company has been cooperating with police on their investigation.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pa. newsuberrapeLansdale Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Shooter, 2 killed in Florida yoga studio attack identified
Want to vote early? Saturday is the last day to do so
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies
VIDEO: California high school teacher arrested, seen punching student
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
NC voters 'fired up' for mid-terms, early voting through the roof
Teen hit by car in Fayetteville
Show More
Triangle Jewish congregations observe first Shabbat since Pittsburgh shooting
PHOTOS: These pets are up for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham
Woman shot in head at Fayetteville apartment identified
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
More News