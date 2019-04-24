Pennsylvania woman killed after falling into meat grinder at work

EMBED <>More Videos

A Pennsylvania woman died on Monday after falling into a meat grinder at a food processing company.

A Pennsylvania woman died on Monday after falling into a meat grinder at a food processing company.

The woman, an employee at the Economy Locker Storage Company in northern Pennsylvania, was found dead on Monday morning by a coworker who said they responded after hearing strange noises coming from the commercial machine, authorities said Tuesday.

Witnesses said firefighters spent about 45 minutes disassembling the large machine in an effort to recover the woman's remains. She was 35 years old.

Lycoming County coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. confirmed the woman's death in a phone interview with ABC News late Tuesday. He said the victim may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the fatal accident.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- a division of the U.S. Department of Labor -- told ABC affiliate WNEP that it was investigating the woman's death.

Read more on ABCNews.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. news
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Boy, 6, killed when family says brick mantle collapsed on top of him
2 hurt after tanker truck crashes in Selma
'Good Samaritans' rob woman moments after crash in Greensboro
Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21
Tax-themed phishing scams sneaking into inboxes
Man uses grocery bag as mask during robbery, removes it to carry loot
Friends, family say goodbye to Wake Forest teenager, pray for another
Show More
Safety concerns delay excavation at Durham explosion site
Thousands of Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors
Wake Forest club soccer team mourns drowned teammate
New school dress code for parents leaves many outraged
Here's why downtown Raleigh parking could cost you more
More TOP STORIES News