Mortgage lending company to bring more than 300 jobs to Cary

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 300 news jobs are coming to Wake County. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will create a mortgage fulfillment production center in Cary.Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement Tuesday. The California-based company will invest $4.3 million into PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, its mortgage lending subsidiary."Growing companies like PennyMac Financial want to expand in North Carolina even during a pandemic because of our strong talent pipeline, steady business climate and our exceptional quality of life," said Gov. Cooper.PennyMac focuses on production and servicing of mortgage loans and investment management in the U.S. mortgage market.The company's new Cary location will include 35 thousand square feet of production, business technology and IT support.The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state's effort to lure PennyMac to the state. The company is looking to hire brokers, consumer experts, customer contact staff, IT, underwriters, and managerial staff.The average annual salary for all new positions is $64,567. That will create a potential payroll impact of more than $20.7 million per year. Wake County's average annual wage is $63,966.