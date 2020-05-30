George Floyd

Pentagon puts Fort Bragg soldiers on alert to go to Minneapolis

By JAMES LAPORTA
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests.

That's according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders who did not want their names used because they were not authorized to discuss the preparations.


Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called.

