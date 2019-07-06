People take to Twitter to react to 7.1 SoCal earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California just a day after a 6.4 struck in the same area.

The quake, centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest area, was originally listed as a 7.1 and was downgraded shortly after

Several took to Twitter to show pool water spilled over, lamps shaking and share what they experienced.






