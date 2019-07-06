People take to Twitter to react to 7.1 SoCal earthquake

Felt the latest quake here in Palm Springs. Strong rolling motion kept going and going - made the water slosh out of the pool. #abc7now @abc7newsbayarea @abc7 pic.twitter.com/iDHgvxBOCR — Ken Miguel (@kenmiguel) July 6, 2019

#EARTHQUAKE Our lights at the #SanJose bureau continued swaying for more than minute. @USGS reports a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit 11 miles from Ridgecrest, CA. Did you feel it? #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UmTAk8YFnL — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) July 6, 2019

EARTHQUAKE! Our house in northwest Fresno was swaying for what felt like more than 10 seconds. Here’s a look at the lamp swinging and the pool sloshing. 😱#abc30insider #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NnYp3MZPP3 — Kimberlee Sakamoto (@KimmieSakamoto) July 6, 2019

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California just a day after a 6.4 struck in the same area.The quake, centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest area, was originally listed as a 7.1 and was downgraded shortly afterSeveral took to Twitter to show pool water spilled over, lamps shaking and share what they experienced.