Recall Perdue chicken: USDA issues health alert over possible plastic in tenders

CHICAGO -- Time to check your freezer -- the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert out.

The USDA has issued an alert for Perdue's frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten free, CNN reported.

The agency said the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have the "best if used by" date of July 12, 2023.

They were shipped to BJ's Wholesale Clubs Nationwide.

And while the stores no longer sell them, some people could already have the product in their homes.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Still, the USDA said you should not eat the tenders.

Instead, the bag should be thrown away or returned to the store.