Person County man accused of touching child at bounce playhouse

Phillip Walter Williams, 46, of Roxboro was arrested Thursday.

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
A Person County man is facing several charges of inappropriate behavior involving a child.

Phillip Walter Williams, 46, of the 400 block of Broad Road in Roxboro was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a minor.

The alleged incident happened July 24 at Bouncin' Around inside Holly Mill Mall in Burlington.

The mother of a 4-year-old child told police that while the child was playing at Bouncin' Around, a man blocked the child from escaping a bounce house and touched the child inappropriately -- tickling on the feet and belly. Portions of the incident were captured on video surveillance cameras.

Williams was arrested by the Person County Sheriff's Office and held in the Person County Jail under a $120,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
