Person dies after car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A person died following a wreck that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, it happened on Falls of Neuse Road at Raven Ridge Road around 1 a.m.

A car was said to have tried to pass another car at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the passing car reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver later died as a result of their injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed and no other injuries have been reported, as the investigation is ongoing.
