RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A person died following a wreck that happened early Saturday morning.
According to the crash report, it happened on Falls of Neuse Road at Raven Ridge Road around 1 a.m.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
A car was said to have tried to pass another car at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the passing car reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the road and struck a tree.
The driver later died as a result of their injuries.
So far, no charges have been filed and no other injuries have been reported, as the investigation is ongoing.
Person dies after car crash in Raleigh
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More