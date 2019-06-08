Person dies after car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A person died following a wreck that happened early Saturday morning.According to the crash report, it happened on Falls of Neuse Road at Raven Ridge Road around 1 a.m.A car was said to have tried to pass another car at a high rate of speed.The driver of the passing car reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the road and struck a tree.The driver later died as a result of their injuries.So far, no charges have been filed and no other injuries have been reported, as the investigation is ongoing.