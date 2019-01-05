Person dies in car, crashes into tree in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A person died in their car, hit another car, and ran into a tree Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officials said that around 3:45 p.m., a person died in a black four-door sedan that was driving across High House Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A driver coming from the other direction was said to have seen what was happening and was able to partially avoid colliding with the car. That driver was not injured.

Officials say they believe the person died in their car due to a "medical issue". The person is believed to have died before the car even hit the tree.

As of 5:30 p.m., Cary police have two lanes of High House Road closed for their investigation. Please check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashfatal crashCary
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police charge Raleigh man with human trafficking of a child
Cold water and empty promises in the last days of Raleigh Wahlburgers
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
McDonald's worker speaks out after brawl over straw goes viral
The Rev. Vernon Tyson: Memorial service held after his death at 89
Gov shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
Cam Johnson scores 15 points, No. 15 UNC tops Pitt 85-60
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
Show More
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
Donnie Wahlberg responds to Raleigh Wahlburgers' troubles
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Terminally ill Fayetteville man with days to live renews vows to wife
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal stabbing outside Wake Inn
More News