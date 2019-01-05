Person dies in car, crashes into tree in Cary

A person died in their car, hit another car, and ran into a tree Saturday afternoon, police say.Officials said that around 3:45 p.m., a person died in a black four-door sedan that was driving across High House Road.A driver coming from the other direction was said to have seen what was happening and was able to partially avoid colliding with the car. That driver was not injured.Officials say they believe the person died in their car due to a "medical issue". The person is believed to have died before the car even hit the tree.As of 5:30 p.m., Cary police have two lanes of High House Road closed for their investigation. Please check back for updates.