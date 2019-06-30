Person dies in crash involving fuel tanker in Sampson County

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in Sampson County, officials say.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 701 and Alex Benton Road.

Authorities say a car collided with a fuel tanker, resulting in the cab of the fuel tanker catching on fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered that the person driving the car, who has not been identified, was killed.

The driver of the fuel tanker was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Police told ABC11 that the tanker was loaded with fuel and was traveling south on Highway 701 when the car, which was exiting Westbound Interstate 40, failed to stop at a stop sign.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
