Person dies in wrong-way crash in Wayne County

EMBED </>More Videos

Fatal crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person died in a wrong-way collision Saturday evening.

Highway Patrol said a van was traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 117 near Brogden in the northbound lane when the driver struck a pick-up truck and another car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.

U.S. Highway 117 was closed in both directions at the scene.

No names have yet to be released, as the investigation ins ongoing. Please check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashcar crashwrong wayGoldsboroBrogden
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police arrest man wanted in Harnett Co. triple homicide
Forecast: Wintry mix, rain more likely than snow in the Triangle
LIST: Business, church closures due to weather
SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
1 dead after car crashes into Wake County creek
Competing rallies held in Raleigh over abortion rights
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
RDU travelers say airport workers affected by shutdown should be paid
Show More
Shutdown becomes longest closure in US history
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
New details emerge from chaotic night when Raleigh police officer was shot
Reddish hits 3 that lifts Duke past Florida St. 80-78
More News