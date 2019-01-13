Person dies in wrong-way crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --One person died in a wrong-way collision Saturday evening.
Highway Patrol said a van was traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 117 near Brogden in the northbound lane when the driver struck a pick-up truck and another car.
At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.
U.S. Highway 117 was closed in both directions at the scene.
No names have yet to be released, as the investigation ins ongoing. Please check back for updates.