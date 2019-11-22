Person falls from balcony at apartment building near NC State University

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A person near is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor balcony at an apartment complex near NC State University.

The fall happened just after midnight at a Logan & Chamberlain apartment building on Logan Court off of Hillsborough Street.

Raleigh police are still looking into what happened. They don't know if the victim, believed to be a male, is a student. NC State police weren't notified of the fall.

The person was taken to WakeMed. Their condition is not known. The fall is believed to be accidental and is not being investigated as criminal activity.

