Person found dead on I-95 in Cumberland County

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was found dead in the middle of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County on Monday night.The body was discovered near mile marker 41 in Hope Mills. It's not clear how the person died. The surrounding stretch of I-95 was closed for several hours.ABC11 cameras captured North Carolina State Highway Patrol cars at the scene investigating. Two tractor-trailers and several cars were involved in the investigation. It's suspected fog may have played a role in the accident.The person was not identified as troopers are working to notify the family. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.