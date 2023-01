1 person seriously injured after being hit by car in Fayetteville

Skibo Road in Fayetteville is back open after a pedestrian was struck by a car overnight.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Skibo Road in Fayetteville is back open after a pedestrian was struck by a car overnight.

It happened around 8:30 last night, according to police.

They say someone was trying to cross the road when they were hit.

SEE ALSO: Some cell phone promotions may cost you more if you don't take these steps

That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Fayettevile police are still investigating the crash.