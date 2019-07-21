hit and run

Fuquay-Varina police investigating fatal hit-and-run

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina police say a person is in custody after a body was found on N. Main Street next to vehicle debris Sunday morning.

Authorities said it happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of N. Main Street when officers found a male body on the side of the road with vehicle debris including a passenger mirror.

Police were previously searching for a 2002-2006 silver Chrysler Sebring or Dodge Stratus with passenger side damage including the missing side mirror.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area Sunday morning.

If you have observed this vehicle or have information to aid in this investigation contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191 immediately.
