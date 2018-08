EMBED >More News Videos Multiple injuries in accident an HWY501 in Durham

One person is in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Durham.The wreck happened Saturday on 501 South near Moreene Road.ABC11 crews on scene said the person was possibly ejected after a taxi and car collided.The unidentified person was transported to the hospital.ABC11 is working to learn his or her condition and if any charges will be filed.