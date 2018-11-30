Person killed in fire at College Arms Apartment in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --One person is dead after an apartment in Fayetteville caught fire Friday morning.
Officials said it happened at the College Arms Apartment complex on Republican Road.
Fire crews told ABC11 they discovered the body in an apartment on the first floor.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames and damage to that apartment.
Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire; however, they said it appears to be an accident.