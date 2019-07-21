Person killed in motorcycle crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a person was killed in a motorcycle crash.
According to the Durham watch commander, a motorcycle and a car collided on Guess Road near North Pointe Drive just before 6 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Officials closed Guess Road northbound at North Pointe Drive and are investigating the wreck. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No other information has been released. Please check back for more details.
