Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex; SBI investigating

The NCSBI of Investigation is investigating after a person was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a person was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on White Cloud Circle near White Dogwood Road in Apex.



Officials said the shooting involves the Apex Police Department and the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear if an officer or deputy shot the deceased.

"We were just going about our business, enjoying the night and I heard five or six what sounded like gunshots, firecrackers, something like that," neighbor Jerry Hines told ABC11. "... And then it was just a barrage of 10 ... 12 ... 15 police cars."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
