'Person of interest' sought in rapper XXXTentacion's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies in South Florida want to talk to a "person of interest" in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ABC7.com staff
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
Sheriff's deputies in South Florida want to talk to a "person of interest" in the murder of XXXTentacion, a rising rap star who was killed last month.

Authorities are looking for Robert Allen, 22-years-old, who is also wanted on a felony warrant.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed last month outside a Fort Lauderdale motorcycle dealership.

Detectives say an SUV blocked his luxury sports car and two masked men confronted the 20-year-old rapper during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.
Dedrick Williams, 22-years-old, was arrested days after Onfroy's death in connection to the murder.

He faces murder charges but has not yet entered a plea.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapperhip-hoprap musicentertainmentmurdercelebrity deathsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News