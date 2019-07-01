Person shot at Sanford home

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on McIver Street.

When officers arrived at the home, they found one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital; the severity of their injuries is unknown.

During their investigation, officers blocked off another home near the crime scene. It is unclear how or if that house is related to the crime.

ABC11 crews on scene saw three people had been detained; however, officials have not said if anyone was arrested or charged.

No identities were released.
