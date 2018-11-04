Person shot inside Raleigh home

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Police are investigating after one person was shot inside a home in east Raleigh early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Big Bass Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Officials say a person was found suffering from serious gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to WakeMed and their condition is currently stable.
So far, no arrests have been made and no names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.