Part of Person Street closing for months due to renovations

Starting at 7 a.m., crews are closing Person St. from Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard all the way to Hoke Street in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are shutting down a section of Person Street for months as they work to improve the water and sewer lines in Raleigh.

Detours will be in place for the next three months.

This is one of several long-term road closures North Carolina Department of Transportation is working on in Raleigh.