Person suspected of dumping drug evidence in Holly Springs creek

A person reportedly dumped drug evidence in a creek near Optimist Farm Road and Beech Creek Court in Holly Springs. (WTVD)

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. --
A person reportedly dumped drug evidence in a creek near Optimist Farm Road and Beech Creek Court in Holly Springs.

Cary police executed a search warrant at a Holly Springs address last night and discovered the contamination Saturday.

The State Bureau of Investigation was on the scene for analysis and cleanup with Cary and Holly Springs police assisting.

There is no one in custody and there is no ongoing search for a suspect, according to police.

Officials say the contaminated creek doesn't pose a direct impact to people living in the area.
DRUG
