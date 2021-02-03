Person who fled Rocky Mount traffic stop shot by police, officials say

Town officials said it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Jefferys Road and Fenner Road when Rocky Mount officers assisted North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop where a person fled the vehicle.
UPDATE: Rocky Mount PD confirms its officer shot and wounded a suspect who allegedly fled a NCHP traffic stop on foot; RMPD says shots were fired while attempting to detain suspect. Active investigation at Jeffreys Rd and Fenner Rd. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Tjjv3aikXX— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) February 3, 2021
Officers found a person matching the description given by Highway Patrol. While attempting to detain the person, shots were fired, striking the suspect.
The person was taken to UNC Nash Health Care.
