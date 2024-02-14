Peru policeman disguised as teddy bear arrests women in cocaine bust | VIDEO

Upon seeing the teddy bear with the gifts, the alleged offender left her house and walked down an outside staircase, which led to her arrest.

LIMA, PERU -- On the eve of Valentine's Day, a Peru police officer disguised as one of the Care Bears animated series characters simulated a delivery of flowers and chocolates to a woman who was allegedly selling drugs in Lima.

Other policemen disguised themselves as workers to force the alleged drug dealer out of her house.

Police said two women were found with more than 1500 portions of cocaine paste during the arrests.

This method has been used by the Peru National Police's Green Squadron to perform various arrests in the past.

Last Christmas, one of their officers disguised himself as Santa Claus to catch criminals.

