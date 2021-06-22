Pet of the Week: June 22, 2021, Aanya

Aanya, Retriever/Labrador
2-year-old female
Anya is a lab mix who is about 2 years old and weighs around 50 lbs full grown. She has a snow-white coat with super light tan patches scattered throughout. Anya is sure to bring lots of beauty wherever she goes. She is very social and has made more friends than she can count on her paws since her arrival and she is looking to expand that friend group ASAP. Anya would just love a home and some peeps of her own. Anya is an excellent cuddler, and her favorite place in the world is on the couch between her humans. She isn't talkative and seems to know to potty outside. She would love to find a home with a doggy companion to keep her company while her humans are away but also finds comfort from TV left on. Her charm game is on so watch out folks!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.