Pet of the Week: February 8, 2022, Beulah

1 year 6 months female, Terrier, American Pit Bull
We cannot resist an adorable, fun, playful, wiggly, hopping pittie here at SavingGrace and Beulah, therefore, is totally irresistible to us and we are sure will be to you too! Beulah is an American Staffordshire terrier mix who sports a white coat, some patches of brown, some fab ears, and a huge and fun personality that shines through once she settles in and gets the lay of the land which never takes her long. Beulah does well with other dogs, some bigger, some smaller, and just adores finding a friend who likes to romp, roll and dance around as much as she does. She is quiet in her crate and a lady when it comes to doing business. She would love to join a home with another dog friend and people are totally her thing, meaning she can't get enough of them. Beulah would love to be pampered and live a posh life while still playing like crazy like a kid who likes to jump in mud puddles...all fun all of the time. Beulah is patiently waiting for you to come love her!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.