Pet of the Week: March 8, 2022, Deborah

5 year 2 month female, Terrier/Pit Bull, 54 pounds
We just can't say enough good things about this sweet girl Deborah. Not only is she a volunteer favorite, but she's also gotten great host reviews for her manners and disposition. She is a super affectionate girl around 55 lbs that is eager to please and learns new things quickly. That being said, she does NOT need to learn how to give a hug as she gives about the best ones ever and is always gentle when wrapping her arms around you for a squeeze. She walks well on a leash and is really well-behaved. She is mostly interested in being close to her people. She would do best as the only dog in the home which honestly, once you meet her, will make all of the sense in the world, as her love is huge and fills up lots of space including that in your heart.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.