Pet of the Week: March 1, 2022, Edwina

1 year 7 month female, Retriever/Labrador, 45 pounds
With a stunning brindle coat and wonderful good looks, Edwina pulls it all together in a compact package of goodness. This girl has it all and she's ready to share all her sweetness with a new family. As a healthy, young adult, hound mix Edwina still has a lot of positive energy and plays well with the other dogs on the farm, younger and older. Edwina weighs about 45 lbs full grown. She would prefer the company of older children as her energy might be a little more than little ones are suited for. Edwina can't wait to start some training too...she is eager to learn and to please. She is patient in her crate and has learned how to maximize her time outdoors with a combination of exercise and enjoying time to play with her group mates. Edwina would do well as either your only pet or sharing you with other canine siblings. She is going to make some lucky family very happy, will it be you?
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.