Pet of the Week: July 13, 2021, Jelly

Jelly, Hound
2-year-old female
Jelly is ready to be pampered and loved in a home of her own. Once Jelly gets to know you, she's the best friend you ever had. She stays by your side, loves to lay on the deck with you and watch the world go by, and gets legit deep couch snoozing any given afternoon. She's house trained, knows basic commands like sit, and will follow you to the end of the earth for treats. Jelly does need to spend some time working on her confidence. She's leery of new people and extra leery of new dogs. She comes around with patience and understanding and will be well worth the time investment!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.