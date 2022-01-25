Pet of the Week: January 25, 2022, Nena

2-year-old female Carolina Dog
Are you looking for a companion to help you meet your New Year's exercise goal? Nena's your girl and ready, willing and able to get you off your feet and moving. This athletic young hound mix is around 48lbs and super friendly with other dogs with similar energy levels. Nena will do great in an active home where she can get regular exercise and training. She'll need some training to brush up her leash skills, but she's a quick learner and eager to please. She knows where to potty and knows lots of things about home living so would be an easy one to integrate right into your home. Sign her up for your next adventures and she'll be ready to go!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.