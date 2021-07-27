Pet of the Week: July 27, 2021, Pernell

Pernell, Terrier/Pit Bull
1-year 7-month-old male
Pernell is a friendly, all-around great guy, and he certainly is stunning and clever to boot! Pernell is a young pittie mix around 30lbs and still has some growing to do. You can't help but adore Pernell with his big smile and beautiful eyes. He's a quick learner and loves to have time to play with his friends and check out all of the things his 2 legged friends do around the farm. He's curious and never far away from our volunteers checking out what's going on. He does great with other dogs, loves to go for long walks, happily joins you on any adventure, and loves a good car ride! Regular exercise and a family willing to spend time training him will help this guy grow into the dog he is destined for. Anyone would be lucky to have this boy in their life. The best thing about Pernell? He LOVES to snuggle. He's counting on his new family to read this bio and come out and meet him, so don't wait!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.