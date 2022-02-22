Pet of the Week: February 22, 2022, Presley 2

2 years 1 month male, Terrier/Pit Bull
One for the money, two for the show, three to get ready now go, go, go and get your adoption request in to meet Presley 2. He's a pit bull rather than a hound dog, but he's got the hip wiggling, girl swooning moves down just fine. He is a young, sturdy adult boy at 65lbs, that is good in his crate, loves a comfy bed, walks well on a leash, and would love some more practice to master it. He'll have you all shook up with his good looks and sweet personality. We can't stop falling in love with this guy. Tired of all the Elvis references? Well then shake, rattle, and roll yourself over to Saving Grace to meet Presley 2.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.