Pet of the Week: May 11, 2021, Denise

Denise: Retriever Flat coat/Mix
Female, 1 year, 3 months old
Swoon alert! Denise is a beautiful, eye-catching young lady who is sure to win Internet likes and loves within minutes of being posted so you had best act quick and put that app in now! Denise is a sweet, smart, soft, and beautiful young flat coat mix. A lady this gorgeous should be shining in the spotlight for sure! She is housebroken with no accidents overnight or even longer bouts during the day. She has grown to love ALL of the attention in the household. For this reason, she may do best being the only dog in the home but would love dog friends to visit and play with. She does wonderful with younger children but would probably prefer slightly older human siblings because she really wants the attention toddlers and babies receive. Due to some past trauma, she has had an amputation but that has not slowed her down one bit! She is super spunky and strong. She is learning how to walk on a leash more and more each day and is crate trained. Denise would love an active home as she is young and will have lots of interest in doing and exploring once she settles in and gets more comfortable. She would love a fenced-in yard and people who will work with her to learn skills and tricks to build her confidence. She loves being right next to her people and once that bond is built, will stick close to you, surely making a loyal dog to her furever family. Don't miss your chance to meet this girl, she is truly special and will make a great companion in your home.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.