Pet of the Week: May 4, 2021, Splash

Splash: Terrier/American Pit Bull
Female, 5 years old
Looking to add a splash of color to your daily routine? Well, we've got the girl for you. Splash is a wonderfully sweet pittie mix with the softest eyes and a smile that will melt you! Splash is around 50 lbs and is a great playmate for her friends. She walks well on a leash and would love to have a walking partner to help her shed a few extra pounds. Splash is a strong girl that will continue to need direction as she learns new things and new environments. With her gentle temperament, she will surely win you over at first sight. Send in your application today to meet this terrific young girl.
