pet of the week

Pet of the Week: February 15, 2022, Spice

Meet Spice, our ABC11 Pet of the Week!

2 years 2 months female, Retriever/Labrador

Spice is an all-around great dog. She is happy and playful and loves to run and bounce around the backyard in search of squirrels and other foes, but is also a chill friend who is ready to hang out on the couch with her head on your leg. She gets along with kids and other dogs and is always in a good mood. She is crate-trained and walks well on a leash but could still use a little work on ignoring distractions that make her pull (squirrel!). She is ready for 2022 to add a little Spice to your life.

Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.

This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dogspet of the weekpetdogpet adoption
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET OF THE WEEK
SPONSORED: Pet of the Week: February 8, 2022, Beulah
SPONSORED: Pet of the Week: February 1, 2022, Magda
SPONSORED: Pet of the Week: January 25, 2022, Nena
SPONSORED: Pet of the Week: January 18, 2022, Marinara