Pet of the Week: February 15, 2022, Spice

2 years 2 months female, Retriever/Labrador
Spice is an all-around great dog. She is happy and playful and loves to run and bounce around the backyard in search of squirrels and other foes, but is also a chill friend who is ready to hang out on the couch with her head on your leg. She gets along with kids and other dogs and is always in a good mood. She is crate-trained and walks well on a leash but could still use a little work on ignoring distractions that make her pull (squirrel!). She is ready for 2022 to add a little Spice to your life.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
