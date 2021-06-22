Pet of the Week: June 16, 2021, Spot

Spot: Hound
1 year, 4 months old male
See Spot Run. See Spot Play. See Spot Give Kisses! Spot is a fun, friendly guy who is having a blast on the farm. He is enjoying making tons of new doggy friends and has quickly become best friends with several new playmates with who he loves to wrestle. Between matches, you can find Spot soaking up attention from volunteers. Spot is young about a year old and still has some of that playful puppy energy and loves playing with toys. He would be a great running buddy or hiking partner, supplemented with trips to the doggy park where he could make even more doggy friends! He walks well on a leash and knows to do his potty outside, but otherwise lacks much more in the ways of formal training. After the fun and games are over, he loves nothing more than to cuddle up and snuggle with you on the couch. He will also go willingly into his crate for a treat, where he will sleep peacefully all night. Spot has all the makings of a great, loyal companion with just a little structure and guidance to show him the way. While Spot is enjoying his time at Saving Grace, we would really love to See Spot find a furever home!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
