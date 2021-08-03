Pet of the Week: August 3, 2021, Stevie

Stevie, Retriever/Black Labrador
6-month-old male
Having three legs does not slow this guy down. He is so patient with crate resting, especially if you are in the room. He loves his foster sister and you can tell he just wants to play and play. He will be so happy once he can run around and play! Stevie would love to be the only dog in a family so he can have all the attention!!! Stevie does get a little shy around new humans but if you give him space, time, and positive reinforcement he warms up to them! In order to pass the time while he is crate resting, I found that he is super smart! He is able to solve the food dog puzzles easily. He loves YouTube videos of birds and chewing on his rope. He is potty trained and easily picked up on "drop it" and "leave it." I have been calling his crate "night night" and he will go in if you give him a treat. Stevie really just wants to be with his human at all times. He is such a loving boy and is so excited to find a family that can give him all the love attention and patience he needs.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
